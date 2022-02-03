Rains affect planting of rice and bananas
The main damage to agriculture from the rains occurred in the northwest.
In recent days, floods have been reported due to large amounts of rain in the northwest, the north, the Cibao Valley, the borderline, and the Central Mountain Range. Villa Vásquez, Montecristi, has been one of the most affected towns, but several provinces remain alert.
Alert
Yesterday the Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintained seven provinces on yellow alert and eight on green due to possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as sudden or urban flooding.
The provinces on yellow alert, until yesterday afternoon, were Montecristi, Espaillat, Puerto Plata, Valverde, Santiago, María Trinidad Sánchez and La Vega.
While in green were Monte Plata, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Samaná, Mirabal Sisters, Monsignor Nouel, Santiago Rodríguez and Dajabón, as published by the agency on its Twitter account.
The COE maintains the warning to residents in those areas not to cross rivers, streams, and ravines that present high volumes of water. It also recommends that they avoid using spas due to the turbidity and the volume of water that they still maintain.
Yesterday’s forecast from the National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) indicated that the weather would remain wet and unstable.