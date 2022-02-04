DNCD identifies five people linked to the cache of 242 packages of cocaine that went to France

The DNCD had seized a total of 12 packages, with 242 packages hidden under a load of cocoa inside a container.

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) and the Public Ministry reported this Friday the arrest of five men, allegedly linked to the stash of 242 packages of cocaine, seized on January 30 at the Caucedo Multimodal Port.

They are Juan Carlos Valreza, Ricardo Zacarias Segura, Fany Alexander Pérez, Escarly de la Rosa, and Luis Manuel Sanchez. They are in the hands of the Public Ministry to learn about coercive measures in the next few hours.

The arrest of the accused took place in the municipality of Boca Chica, near the entrance to the Port.

The DNCD had seized a total of 12 packages with 242 packages hidden under a load of cocoa, whose final destination was France, inside a container.

“The DNCD highlights the spirit of openness and cooperation on the part of the executives of Puerto Caucedo, who offer all the support to carry out the interdiction work, without affecting free trade,” the press release states.

The arrest of individuals linked to the trafficking of controlled substances translates into the strategies of the Attorney General’s Office and the DNCD to combat and prosecute drug trafficking, money laundering, and related crimes.