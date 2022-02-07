Anti-vaccines protest

Santo Domingo, DR

Yesterday, a group of citizens gathered in Independencia Park to protest against vaccination to prevent covid-19 in children.

The Free Homeland movement considered fighting against compulsory vaccines a “call for freedom and democracy.”

“We are protesting because the Dominican State has joined the globalism of many countries that are imposing coercive measures on citizens that have no other purpose than (that of) violating the individual in deciding whether or not they want to be inoculated against the coronavirus,” Yan said. Carlos Martínez, representative of the Executive Committee of Patria Libre.

He stated that they had declared a fierce fight in the courts against this government provision that implies the presentation of vaccine cards or PCR tests to the unvaccinated. In addition, he indicated that in a democratic society, it is inadmissible to accept that the State exceeds its regulatory and normative capacity and limits the fundamental rights of citizens.

During the demonstration, the activists raised flags and banners that read: “No to the health dictatorship,” “No to the compulsory vaccine,” “My children are not guinea pigs,” “If we live in freedom, do not force me.”

The claimants in the protest demanded the immediate repeal of resolutions 00048 and 00069, which impose the application of the second and third doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

Vaccination of children

The activists expressed their concern at the recent approval by the Health Cabinet of vaccination for children between five and 11 years of age. “It has been said that it is voluntary, but this was the same misleading narrative that was communicated to the population in relation to inoculation in adults,” the movement points out. During the ceremony, Dr. Norca Pérez stated that vaccinating children is an abuse that should not be accepted.

“It is an abuse, a crime and genocide to want to vaccinate children,” said Pérez.

Jonathan Pérez said that he is also opposed to minors being vaccinated against Covid.

MORE PROTESTS

On February 27,

the Free Homeland movement reported that it will continue with the protests against mandatory vaccinations and that its next call will be on February 27 in front of the National Congress.

The demonstrators expressed that they would gather in front of the legislative headquarters while President Luis Abinader addressed the Dominican people.