Dominican Gov. pleads for peace; sides with Ukraine

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government yesterday expressed its concern about the tense security situation in Eastern Europe due to the conflict over Ukraine, a crisis that carries the risk of escalating into a major conflict that could have dire consequences for humanity.

It warned that this risk extends to the Americas, due to the possibility of the deployment of lethal weapons and troops on the continent.

“In keeping with our traditional vocation to respect public international law and the search for peaceful solutions to disputes, the Dominican Government calls on our allies and friends in Europe and the Americas, especially the United States and Russia, to lower tension, to immediately withdraw military assets in the area in question and seek a peaceful solution to this crisis, which respects the territorial integrity and security of all countries, especially Ukraine,” says the document