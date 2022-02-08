Dominican Republic diversifies: historic flow of tourists outside the US and Canada

The DR captured 245,301 tourists outside of North America in January

Public and private sectors work to recover industry

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ), Rafael Blanco Tejera, highlighted the tourism results in January and is optimistic about the development of the year 2022.

“Outside of tourists from the United States and Canada , our country received more tourists than ever from the rest of the world, which tells us that we are on a very good path and that we are efficiently diversifying the tourism promotion of our destination,” he said.

He explained that the Dominican Republic managed to register a historical maximum of 245,301 foreign tourists from countries other than the United States and Canada.

The head of the largest tourism union in the country highlighted the figures presented by the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ) with an arrival of more than half a million tourists last month, which represents a growth of 159% compared to 2021 and an equivalent to 95 % of tourist arrivals compared to 2020, a remarkable achievement that projects a year of great results for the sector.

“January started off on the right foot and from Asonahores what we will do is continue working hand in hand with the authorities to continue with this wave of good news for our country,” Blanco Tejera said in a statement.

For the tourism executive, the sector’s recovery is a reality. Moreover, the trend and projections for February and the rest of the year are highly positive, so he anticipates that this sector will positively impact the economy’s recovery in 2022.

Blanco Tejera congratulated the Mitur team for the work they have been carrying out for this recovery, as well as the closeness they have had with the private sector to make a joint effort that allows the Dominican Republic to be the destination in the region with the best results in terms of arrival of tourists after the pandemic caused by Covid-19.