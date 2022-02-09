Dominican Republic ex Justice minister rejects ‘Medusa’

Santo Domingo.- Former Justice minister, Jean Alain Rodríguez, feels stigmatized by the description “Medusa” that the prosecution has labeled him and the US$84.0 million fraud case he’s charged with.

for that reason the former official requested a restraining before the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) seeking to have “his honor and good name” restored.

In the request Rodriguez asked the court to order the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) to restore his rights through a “formal apology and public and express rectification” for the faults committed. by the persecuting organ of the State with respect to his person.