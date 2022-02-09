Government suspends indefinitely the issuance of ID cards to “Haitian” border dwellers

Santo Domingo, DR

The pilot plan which would have implemented the delivery of “border inhabitant cards” by the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) to the small merchants who participate in the binational markets on the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, has been suspended due to the socio-economic situation in that country.

During a visit of the general director of Migration, Enrique García, to the director of LISTÍN DIARIO, Miguel Fanjul; the official explained that the delivery of these cards was supposed to be issued last month and not on National Independence Day, as had been publicized.

“This card will not be put into effect for the moment due to the situation of instability experienced in the neighboring country, in addition to some technical situations that we have yet to study; the delivery was supposed to take place on January 27 and 28 but we decided to suspend it until the conditions in the neighboring country improve”, detailed García at the time of expressing the reasons for the suspension.

The official added that there is no date as to when the pilot plan for the delivery of this card would begin, but he did emphasize that in his opinion, it is a “first attempt” to control this border zone with the binational markets.

“I do believe that this is the first step to control the border, this is a simple card that does not give any right to the Haitian citizen…they cannot sleep here, nor can they go out of the demarcation where they work”, said Garcia, adding that it does not give them the right to work outside their place in the market where they work.