1,223 new cases reported by Public Health in the last 24 hours

Through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, the Ministry of Public Health reported a total of 1,223 new cases and three deaths, although none occurred in the last 24 hours.

Through Bulletin # 693, they communicated the current situation in the country, with 5,732 active cases, 567,085 registered in total since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 557,014 people, have recovered, and 2,455,139 have been discarded.

Samples were processed, 14,163 in the last 24 hours, of which 862 have been PCR and 13,301 antigenic. Seven thousand two hundred fifty-seven were performed for the first time and 6,906 subsequently.

Throughout the pandemic, 3,022,224 have been performed, representing 289,250 per million population.

The daily positivity of the pandemic remains at 16.85%, while for the last four weeks, it has been at 16.59%. The case fatality rate remains at 0.77%.

Hospital Occupancy

Bed occupancy for covid patients is at 10% today, with 249 beds occupied out of a total of 2373 available.

In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), there is an occupancy of 14%, 80 occupied out of 585. While people connected to ventilators, there is 11%, 50 settled out of 469 available.

Risk Groups

The risk groups continue to be healthcare workers, of which 2,284 have been affected. Pregnant women have been affected by 1,827—64,906 under 20 years of age. In addition, 23.32% died from hypertension and 14.59% from diabetes for people with comorbidities.