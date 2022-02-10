Agriculture agrees with the FAO to control swine fever

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture signed a technical assistance agreement to strengthen the capacities of national veterinary services and animal health and epidemiological surveillance mechanisms of the Dominican Republic and Haiti p for the control of African swine fever (ASF) .

Rodrigo Castañeda, the representative of the FAO, explained that this agreement will facilitate dialogue and border collaboration on ASF between the technical and political authorities of both countries with a vision of control and eradication of the disease at the island level, thus preventing its spread. to other nations in the region.

“We have received from the FAO an important and timely contribution to continue working in the search for the eradication of African swine fever , because, although it is controlled, we must continue to reinforce the issue of biosafety and this agreement emphasizes island security , since we share a 300-kilometer border with Haiti and what happens in the neighboring country can affect us,” Minister Limber Cruz assured.

Surveillance

The agreement was signed by the Ministers of Agriculture and the representatives of the FAO of the DR and Haiti.