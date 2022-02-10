Arrested 11 members of the Latin gang Dominican Don’t Play in Spain

Madrid, Spain

The Civil Guard arrested this Thursday eleven members of the Latin gang Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) based in the cities of Madrid and Toledo (center), three of them as alleged perpetrators of the murder of a 25-year-old man of Colombian origin last Saturday in the Spanish capital.

The operation served to dismantle the Coro (the name by which the territorially settled DDP groups are known) from the town of Seseña, in Toledo, which had links with the one from Madrid, sources from that armed body reported.

The three arrested for the crime of the young Colombian entered prison shortly after by court order.

In addition to the eleven arrests, there are another 13 people under investigation. Furthermore, searches were carried out in various locations in Toledo, Madrid, and Valladolid in which simulated weapons were seized, a large number of white weapons (machetes and knives), a significant amount of narcotic substances, cash and counterfeit money, and PDD-related material.

Last Tuesday, a judge ordered provisional detention for two other detainees, a 20-year-old Spaniard of South American origin and a 27-year-old Ecuadorian, for the alleged murder of that same young man, possibly in a brawl between members of the Dominican Don’t Play ( DPP) and the Trinitarians.

A 15-year-old minor was also killed by a machete blow to the chest last weekend after, apparently, another brawl between the same Latino gangs in the center of Madrid.

The Spanish Police assure that there is no rebound in the activity of these youth gangs, a problem that, in any case, always worries the Spanish security forces.

A total of 514 agents will integrate from this Thursday a particular device for the control of these gangs in eleven districts of the Spanish capital, the Government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González, informed today.

The Civil Guard will also strengthen its presence in nine towns where these gangs’ activity has been identified.

The device will be permanent until this “escalation” of violence between the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) and the Trinitarians ends.