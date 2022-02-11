Fuerza del Pueblo and the PRD assure that they will not approve changes to the Carta Magna

Santo Domingo, DR

A part of the political opposition said that it will wait to study in-depth the constitutional reform proposal presented by the Executive Power before the Economic and Social Council (CES), before taking an official position on the issue, but said that now “there are more important issues” that must be dealt with.

The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) leader, José Dantés Díaz, assured that the opposition party is debating the proposal. Federico Antun, president of the Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC), said the same.

Meanwhile, in the People’s Force, its secretary-general, Antonio Florián, stressed the position of this party of not approving a modification to the Carta Magna, understanding it to be “unnecessary.”

The spokesman of this party in the Chamber of Deputies, Ruben Maldonado, expressed that the People’s Force, headed by Leonel Fernandez, is vigilant against any attempt by the government of President Luis Abinader to reform the Constitution.

The president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), Miguel Vargas, maintained that this organization is opposed to modifying the Constitution.

“What the country is waiting for at this moment is not reform, but to solve the most pressing problems that the Dominican people have, here there is a high cost of living, there is a shortage that is constantly becoming more inaccessible, and what we can contribute is to look for solutions,” Vargas said.