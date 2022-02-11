Ten patients affected by Covid die in the last three days

Santo Domingo, DR.

Although cases, positivity, and hospitalizations for Covid-19 have declined, deaths from the disease continue to regenerate in the country, with the system notifying ten new casualties in the last three days.

Yesterday, three deaths were reported, bringing the total number of patients who died from Covid-19 from March 2020 to date to 4,339.

Cases were 1,223 yesterday.

The system also reported 1,223 new cases of the virus detected in the last 24 hours, of which 239 were reported in the Santo Domingo province; 199 in Espaillat; 186 in Santiago; 144 in Monte Cristi, and 70 in the National District.

Daily positivity 16.5%

Through epidemiological bulletin number 693, the Ministry of Public Health reported that daily positivity was established yesterday at 16.85% and that of the last four weeks at 16.59%, after processing 14,163 laboratory samples, of which 1,223 tested positive for the virus.

The active cases registered yesterday were 5,732 out of a total of 567,085 accumulated records.

Of the 2,373 COVID beds that the Hospital Network has 249 were occupied yesterday, for 10 percent, and of the 585 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 80 were occupied, representing 14 percent.

While of the 469 fans that the system has, 50 people are connected, for 11 percent.

To date, 3,022,224 laboratory samples have been processed since the pandemic began, equivalent to 289,250 per million people.

The lethality of the country by Covid-19 is 0.77 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants is 415.27.

Only 862 PCR

In the last 24 hours, 862 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 13,301 antigen tests were performed, of which 7,257 were performed for the first time, and 6,906 were subsequent.

Within the identified risk groups, the country reports positive diagnoses in 64,906 children under 20 years of age, while affected pregnant women total 1,827 and health workers 2,284 to date.