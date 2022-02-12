Grupo Popular recognized as most admired company

Grupo Popular was recognized as the most admired company in the Dominican Republic for the ninth consecutive year, according to a perception survey conducted by Mercado magazine and the firm Read y Asociados, which evaluates the performance of companies during 2021, based on surveys of 500 people of different ages, subscribers and non-subscribers of the publication, with gender parity.

The study results, which this year reaches its nineteenth issue, evaluated 37 categories of local and foreign companies. The most valued sectors are finance, industry, and commerce.

In the eight categories measured, Grupo Popular obtained seven first and one-second place ranking, leading in innovation, economic strength, management capacity, corporate social responsibility, employee training, customer service, and quality of services. In addition, it ranked second in advanced technology.

The parent company reaches its ninth consecutive year in the top position in corporate favorability with 61.2% of votes, a level never before recorded.

In 2020 it had 53.7%, so this indicator grew 7.5% percentage points.

Meanwhile, in the last ten years of the ranking, it ranks as the company with the highest average of admiration with 40.7%, compared to the average of less than 30% of the other companies evaluated.

Banco Popular and AFP Popular, leaders in their categories

Three of the subsidiaries that make up Grupo Popular obtained notable results. Banco Popular Dominicano led its category with 55% preference, and AFP Popular was first among the pension fund managers with 39.6%.

In the editorial of the publication, Mrs. Patricia de Moya, editor in chief of Mercado magazine, emphasized that the business admiration evidenced is the result of the actions of the companies.

Details

“Far from being intimidated, they have invested a whole year in resurgence through innovative brand positioning strategies, updated services, imaginative reorganizations.

But above all, an unwavering sense of solidarity with their employees and consumers,” he said.

The executive president of Grupo Popular, Mr. Manuel E. Jiménez F., expressed his gratitude for the award, which he said: “is the result of teamwork, a core value of our organization, thanks to which we strive for efficiency and innovation in each of our subsidiaries, while contributing to the economic, human and environmental development of the country.”