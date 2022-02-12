Timid attendance at vaccination and PCR testing centers

Santo Domingo, DR

In a tour of the vaccination and PCR testing centers in the National District, the timid attendance by citizens for the placement of doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 and the performance of tests to detect the virus was observed.

Luisa, who is part of the vaccination team located at the Dr. Francisco Moscoso Puello hospital, said that only 26 people had attended during the day and that this has been the case in the last few weeks.

After referring to the possible reason why the flow is decreasing, the nurses of that center explained that it is because there are still a few days “surrendered” to have a minimum of three doses.

“You know that Dominicans leave everything to the last, on the 20th this will be so busy,” said Esther Rosario, a relaxed nurse at the vaccination center.

Vaccination of baseball players

The situation is a little different at the post located at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center because this morning, three primary league academies came to inoculate their baseball players.

However, apart from those baseball players, only about 20 people have come, according to Dr. Orlaine Breton, in charge of vaccination in that area.

“Vaccination is a little bit slow, these days the panorama has dropped considerably, but specifically here we have always had a flow, slow or a lot, there is movement,” added Bretón.