Abinader holds a two-hour meeting in Sistema 9-1-1 and says that “everything is fine”

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader held a meeting of about two hours at the National Emergency and Security Service 9-1-1 to address the projects and plans being executed during this year in the entity.

The meeting was held behind closed doors; however, a press release explains that the points that must be improved to make emergency responses more efficient were touched on, one of the main criticisms of this current management of 911.

That same statement indicates that the president supervised the consolidation processes of the entity, in addition to the expansion projects in the coverage of services in the border provinces.

After participating in the meeting, the president left the building. Despite the reporters’ insistence, he only limited himself to saying “everything is fine” concerning the operation of the 9-1-1 system.

Also participating in the meeting was the executive director of the 9-1-1 system, pilot colonel, Randolfo Rijo Gómez, ERD; the Minister of the Presidency and president of the National Council of 9-1-1, Lisandro Macarrulla, and the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús (Chu) Vasquez; who also refused to talk to the press.

The press department of the National System for Attention to Emergencies and Security 9-1-1 indicated that the meeting details would be revealed later through another statement.