Abinader rides a bus of ambitious commute

Santo Domingo.- The new public transport service, which is part of the Santo Domingo Urban Mobility Plan, will be operated by the Consortium of Transport Companies (Mochotran) and will incorporate 47 new 90-passenger buses to improve the mobility of this busy artery.

Likewise, it will have 64 stops along its route, which will operate every day from 5 in the morning until 11 at night, for a cost of 35 pesos through electronic payment.

During the ceremony, held at the Pabellón de las Naciones, Centro de los Héroes, the president said the new public transport service will favor the quality of life of area residents