High profile Dominican inmate wants an apology

Santo Domingo.- The Superior Administrative Court (TSA) will announce this Wednesday whether the former justice minister, Jean Alain Rodríguez, is right or wrong in his request that the news linking his name to the nickname “Medusa” be stricken from the media,” a term given by the Justice Ministry to the anti-corruption operation of which he is designated as the leader.

Deputy attorney, Wilson Camacho, was confident that the request made by the former official will be rejected by the TSA judges, as requested by the Justice Ministry. And he referred that there is already a final judgment of the Constitutional Court that has set a precedent protecting the media.

“The work carried out by the press and the information handled by the press, the Constitutional Court has already referred to that. There is a firm decision that binds all State bodies, and even the Justice Ministry,” said Camacho, head of Anticorruption (Pepca).