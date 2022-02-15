UN trains Dominicans on container security

Santo Domingo.-The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is implementing a collaboration program with the Dominican authorities to improve customs security at border points, docks and airports so that Dominican personnel are better trained to detect smuggling of drugs, weapons and dangerous goods.

Recently, UNODC specialists carried out an “in situ” training in the Capotillo border area for civil and military personnel who work in customs and security in the area to increase their skills in container inspection.

In addition to these training sessions, it’s of note that last week the General Directorate of Customs launched an X-ray system for reviewing containers to ensure that security measures don’t delay the flow of trade more than necessary.