Wetlands are filled with caliche to sell for lots

Community organizations from Los Tres Brazos in East Santo Domingo denounce the destruction of the wetlands of the Ozama River with the discharge of landfill trucks to build lots to later sell to impoverished families.

They demanded the intervention of the council and the Ministry of the Environment to stop these practices and protect the areas that have not yet been destroyed.

They demand that the Specialized Attorney for the Defense of the Environment and Natural Resources carry out a survey on the destruction of wetlands and that Law 64-00 on the Environment be applied, which establishes in article 166 actions for the protection and representation of the public interest.

With this objective, Ciudad Alternativa accompanied various community organizations that requested the Office of the Attorney for the Defense of the Environment to collect information on the destruction of the Ozama wetlands.

The commission headed by Franklin Tamayo and Ángel Sánchez de Fundoamor; Ricardo González, director of Ciudad Alternativa; Andrés Ruiz, president of the Rising Sun Neighborhood Board, and María Segura from Fndari, raised the need to identify the violations of Law 64-00 that unscrupulous people carry out in the area of ​​wetlands.

Meanwhile, magistrates Francisco Contreras Núñez, Court Attorney General, head of the Specialized Attorney for the Defense of the Environment and Natural Resources; Ruddy Pérez and Héctor Peralta, Attorney Generals of the Department of Operational Coordination Proemeramen, promised to survey the situation of the wetlands.

FODEARTE carries out a day of identification

The National Directorate for the Promotion and Development of Handicrafts (FODEARTE) held a day of registration in coordination with the Association of Artisans of the Valley.

Thirty-one artisans from the association and some independent from San Juan de la Maguana were accredited.