90% of parents do not want to have their children vaccinated

Santo Domingo, DR

After having started last Monday 14 the vaccination campaign for children in schools in the country, directors of different educational centers in Santo Domingo East reported that the inoculation process in their schools has not taken place because parents are not convinced to vaccinate their children against Covid-19.

Catalina Adón, director of the San Martín de Porres School, indicated that last Tuesday they summoned parents to make them aware of the vaccine, and despite the fact that they attended en masse, 90% are reluctant to inoculate their children.

“They do not agree. Of the parents who have attended less than 10% have agreed to inoculate the children. They are afraid,” said Adón.

This center has an enrollment of 627 students who are of age to receive the vaccine, but without their parents’ authorization this will not be possible.

The director informed that the process will start tomorrow, so the management staff is immersed in the process of motivating parents through all possible ways in order to successfully complete the process.

The psychologist Lidia Mancebo, from the República de Honduras School, said that they carried out the meetings with the parents of the students, however they are not convinced to give the authorization for their little ones to be vaccinated.

“On Monday we had the first meeting with the parents for the process of awareness and information with everything concerning the vaccine, they had many questions and doubts regarding the process that were clarified. So far only 50 parents have filled out the form,” she said.

Mancebo said that about 15 parents have sent their letter stating that they do not wish to vaccinate their children.