Dominican Republic ends its pandemic measures
Santo Domingo.- Since 8:00 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, February 16, the more than 11 million people who reside in the Dominican Republic can carry out their activities without masks, without presenting vaccination cards and without restrictions in public spaces.
The measures established in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic have come to an end.
“I am announcing that as of today all the restrictive measures imposed by COVID-19 are suspended,” said President Luis Abinader just at that time in a short message of three minutes and 11 seconds, aired by the Government in social networks.
A “recovery of freedom” that, in the words of the Dominican president, “is a collective success and a goal achieved” that is guaranteed by “the individual responsibility of each and every one of us.”
So now am confused 🤔 so they are not asking for vaccination cards ?
This is the first decision of this president that I disagree with. Going from one extreme to the other. In my opinion the use of masks should still be mandatory in supermarkets, farmacies, public ofices and public transport. I myself feel unprotected now. But then again, the same thing I feel while driving a car and others disrespect traffic rules right in front of the Digesett, and absolutely nothing happens.
Masks are proven not to work, but actually cause more damage. If you feel you need to wear one, wear one.
Huh? You got a research article that backs that up bub? You don’t, because it’s bullshit.