Dominican Republic ends its pandemic measures

Santo Domingo.- Since 8:00 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, February 16, the more than 11 million people who reside in the Dominican Republic can carry out their activities without masks, without presenting vaccination cards and without restrictions in public spaces.

The measures established in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic have come to an end.

“I am announcing that as of today all the restrictive measures imposed by COVID-19 are suspended,” said President Luis Abinader just at that time in a short message of three minutes and 11 seconds, aired by the Government in social networks.

A “recovery of freedom” that, in the words of the Dominican president, “is a collective success and a goal achieved” that is guaranteed by “the individual responsibility of each and every one of us.”