Omicron remains the predominant variant

Santo Domingo, DR

The positive sample of Covid-19 from a 52-year-old woman is the first case of genomic sequencing carried out in the country, which allows having precise information about the type of pathogen, the mutations it may present, its origin, and to identify the chain of transmission of the same.

Together with seven others sequenced this week at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory, the case was presented yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, pointing out the identification as predominant of the BA1 omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Ronald Skewes, emphasized that genomic sequencing is a great leap that the country has taken, which allows it to contribute to world science by reporting possible mutations of the Covid-19 virus. “The country becomes part of the scientific community that produces science evidence,” he said. He also presented the details of the behavior of the Covid-19 virus in the country, highlighting that it is in an apparent reduction of cases, incidence, transmission, positivity, and hospitalizations, which is the same trend observed worldwide.

He emphasized that the provinces of Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón, Monte Cristi, Valverde, San José de Oca and La Altagracia still show a high positivity.

Although the situation is low, he reminded that it is necessary to follow and take into account the preventive measures recommended and appealed to the responsibility of each person to protect themselves and others.

400 cases and two deaths

The epidemiological bulletin number 699 reported yesterday two new deaths and 400 new positive cases of Covid-19.

The daily positivity stood at 10.31% and the last four weeks at 10.24%. The latter, according to authorities, has been decreasing its indicators for more than a month.

Yesterday, 6,032 laboratory samples were processed, and the number of active cases reached 2,528.

The country registers 4,351 deaths from the Covid-19 disease, with two new deaths reported. It also has a cumulative total of 570,636 cases that have tested positive for the virus.

Hospital bed occupancy continues to decrease. Yesterday, 202 patients were reported hospitalized for Covid-19, for 9% of the regular beds; 73 were in Intensive Care for an occupancy of 12%, and 46 patients were under assisted ventilation, equivalent to 10% of the ventilators available for infected patients.

Regarding the allegations that the Guarocuya hotel in Barahona will be converted into an oncology center, the official said that he is not aware of the case. However, he did remind that the country intends to expand the network of cancer care services.