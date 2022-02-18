Abinader chooses not to wear protective mask in public functions

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader continued not to wear masks in public acts in which he participates, despite the recommendation of the Ministry of Public Health that calls to keep wearing masks in public and private, open and closed spaces.

Abinader is present at the activity where more than 800 new cooperatives will receive certificates of recognition at the Gloriver Arias Volleyball Pavilion.

Hundreds of people attended the event, and the vast majority of those present were wearing masks, although many others chose not to wear them.

In a speech on Wednesday night, President Luis Abinader suspended all existing restrictive measures to prevent the coronavirus (Covid-19), including imposing the mandatory use of masks in all open or closed spaces.

However, in the resolution that lifted these measures, the Ministry of Public Health emphasized the need for the use of masks in all open or enclosed spaces; the Ministry of Public Health stressed that the national territory remains declared epidemic and, consequently, the use of masks is recommended in open and closed public places (including mass public transportation), especially for people with immunosuppression or risk factors such as renal insufficiency, HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, diabetes mellitus, obesity, arterial hypertension, pharmacological immunosuppression, and sickle cell disease.