The country begins tomorrow to build wall against Haiti

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader’s schedule for this weekend includes going to the province of Dajabón to begin work on the construction of a new border fence to have more control over Haitian migration.

The official act will take place at noon on Sunday in Dajabon province, where the president will give the first kick-off.

It is estimated that the head of state will be in the border province at approximately 1:30 in the afternoon of this Sunday. With this activity, he will finish his weekend schedule.

The construction of a 380 kilometer long fence along the border with Haiti was announced by Abinader on 27 February last year during his accountability speech before the National Assembly.

As of May 2021, 23 kilometers of the dividing fence had been built along the border with Haiti, intended to curb the smuggling and illegal migration of Haitians.

The sections built are located at the Jimaní and Elías Piña border crossings, the second and third most important between the two countries, and the works are still in progress, as explained by General Guerrero Clase, director of Plans and Operations of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense.

In his speech before the National Assembly, Abinader detailed that the fence will be double in the most critical places of the border and will have technological devices to prevent the passage of migrants and the commission of illegal acts.

The authorities have not disclosed the name of the company which has been awarded the bid for the construction of the fence, in a process in which three companies from the United States, Spain, and Israel participated, according to the Minister of Defense, Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, last September.