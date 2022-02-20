National Police agents must respect vehicles not blaring loud music

National Police agents must respect vehicles that do not have loud music. The director-general of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then, reiterated this Saturday to the personnel under his command that they should refrain from detaining vehicles in transit or parked with their sound equipment (music) turned off or with low volume.

In this regard, Major General Alberto-Then warned that he would remain vigilant to verify that police personnel comply with the instructions to refrain from detaining drivers of vehicles with music installed in cases where their equipment is turned off or with the volume according to the allowed decibels.

“We will be vigilant to correct through internal controls any action contrary to the legal norms and the instructions we have given by police agents,” he said.

Major General Alberto-Then recalled that he had already met with representatives of the Dominican Federation of Merchants and the Association of Music Businessmen to define several points, including actions that will allow the removal and control of loud noises from residential areas as not to affect the tranquility of the citizens.