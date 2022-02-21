Hospital occupancy due to Covid is below 10%

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported 434 new positive cases for SARS-CoV-2 after processing 5,759 samples.

In the last 24 hours, 252 corresponding to ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 5,507 antigen tests were processed.

According to bulletin number 704, no patients died, while the total number of deaths registered so far is 4,357.

The fatality rate from the disease continues to decline and stands at 0.76%.

Daily positivity is at 10.72%, and that of the last four weeks is 6.94%.

So far, active cases have reached 2,292, with 572,290 registered, 565,641 patients recovered from the disease, and 2,507,266 discharged.

Hospital occupancy

Currently, there are 170 hospitalized patients, occupying 7% of the 2,373 destined for Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU), there are 57 patients, for 10% of the 585 beds that the system has.

While 36 affected have ventilators, equivalent to 8% of the 469 in the country for the disease.