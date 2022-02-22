Teams to verify GPS of Haiti-Dominican border

Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- The construction of the border fence between the Dominican Republic and Haiti would be verified by a team of experts from both countries in the geospatial field to ensure that the position of the dividing pyramids is respected.

According to information from Haitian media that review the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, the proposal was made by Dominican President Luis Abinader, in a call he had with Ariel Henry last Friday, February 18.

Diario Libre consulted with the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) to find out more details about who will make up the Dominican team, but had no response before publication.