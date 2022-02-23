Dominican Republic vows to bust corrupt structures

Santo Domingo.- The head of Anticorruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, once again defended the fight against corruption carried out by the Justice Ministry by assuring that they will continue to focus on dismantling structures.

“We do not pursue cases, we pursue structures that have dedicated themselves to preying on the treasury, that is why we carry out operations, because those operations seek to dismantle structures.”

He said today prosecuting corruption and organized crime on a case-by-case basis is an outdated model, “that is why the operations that are carried out encompass multiple cases of corruption, such as the Electricity Distribution Companies (EDES), the Office of Supervising Engineers of State Works (OISOE) and Public Health.”

During the mandatory review of four of those involved in the Medusa corruption case, whose head the Public Ministry attributes to former Justice minister Jean Alain Rodríguez, and through which the State was allegedly defrauded of more than US$81 million, stressed that the processes carried out by prosecutors are “shielded.”