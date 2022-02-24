Over 41 Dominican generals await retirement

Santo Domingo.- At least 41 generals are in a situation of retirement in the Dominican armed forces, as confirmed by this newspaper through a comparison of the payrolls of the military branches and the decrees that contain the promotions of superior officers.

This number of generals has entered the condition of retirement under three conditions established in the Organic Law of the Armed Forces: having accumulated 40 years in active service; passed the age of 61, or completed 10 consecutive years in the rank.

Paragraph V of article 155 of the organic law, which establishes the conditions for the retirement of the military, makes the exception that generals and admirals may be retained in active service by presidential order, notwithstanding any cause of retirement, “When in the judgment of the President of the Republic his services are necessary in cases of a state of emergency.”

The largest number of retired generals is concentrated in the Army, with 21 senior officers, followed by the Air Force, with 13, and ending with the Navy, with 7.

In the case of the Army, several of these senior officers already have 20 years in the rank, which represents double what is established by law to be able to retire them.

Regarding the Air Force, of almost 25 generals, just over half already meet the requirements to be retired.

A similar situation occurs in the Navy: of 12 admirals, there are 7 who can already be placed in retirement.