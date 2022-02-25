Ito Bisonó: “The increase in fuels worries you, me and everyone…”

Santo Domingo, DR

Ito Bisonó, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes, said today through a tweet that the fuel increase worries “you, me and everyone.”

He said they are trying to govern with transparency and are making efforts that “never before were made” to combat international hikes.

Currently, a gallon of premium gasoline costs RD$287.60; regular gasoline RD$270.50 per gallon; optimum diesel at about RD$236.10 and liquefied gas at RD$147.60 per gallon. A cubic meter of natural gas costs RD$28.97.

These declarations come days after Bisonó commented that the government “has assumed great sacrifices” due to the international rise in fuel prices.

In recent days he also expressed that “with the weekly follow up of the president,” it has been possible to subsidize in 2022 at least “3 billion pesos.”

Likewise, the increase in fuel prices in recent weeks has kept several social organizations concerned, such as the Association of Committees of Housewives, Consumers and Users of Services (Acacdisna), and the Association for the Education and Protection of Consumers (Adeproco).