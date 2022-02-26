268 Haitian women gave birth in January at the Santiago hospital

The newborn registry book indicates that 299 children were born to Dominican mothers and 268 Haitian mothers in January.

Santo Domingo, DR

Of 567 children born in January at the Doña Renée Klang de Guzmán maternity hospital in this city, 268 are Haitian mothers.

Haitian pregnant women continue to give birth in Dominican hospitals despite the Government’s restrictions on Haitian parturients in a diminutive state of gestation. Many come from their country, and others live here.

In the registry book of newborns, it is indicated that 299 children were born to Dominican mothers and 268 to Haitian mothers in January.

The children of Haitian origin are registered in the pink book of immigration registration. Its mission is to remove many children of undocumented foreigners born in this country from legal migratory limbo.

Recently, the director of the Presidente Estrella Ureña regional hospital in Santiago, to which the Doña Renée Klang de Guzmán maternity belongs, Miguel Ortega, speaking with local journalists, acknowledged that Haitian births have increased.

He stressed that there are times when out of 30 births, 20 correspond to undocumented Haitians.

He also explained that this hospital center invests at least 8 million pesos a month in Haitian births, generating a three-million deficit.

Similarly, 26 maternal deaths were recorded in January, almost all of Haitian origin.

In this regard, the president of the Dominican Medical College in Santiago, Gilberto Tejada, acknowledged that there is an increase in maternal deaths of Haitians in maternity hospitals, mainly in this province.

However, he pondered that this is due to the fact that the majority of Haitian pregnant women arrive at these centers in critical health conditions. Tejada added that these women come from Haiti, poorly prepared with anemia and other problems.

At the same time, he emphasized that there are many problems with the deaths of Haitian women in labor due to this situation.

Likewise, he noted that in the Doña Renée Klang de Guzmán maternity, more Haitians are cared for than Dominicans.