Yesterday, 7 out of 100 tests were positive for the virus

Santo Domingo, DR

Although the Covid-19 virus is still present in Dominican territory, its presence remains low circulation Yesterday, it detected seven positive cases for every 100 laboratory tests that were processed.

In addition, 145 hospitalized patients are reported, and 39 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), of which 27 are under ventilation. The system maintains the availability of 94% of regular beds and ventilators in the Covid-19 hospital network, made up of public and private health establishments and 93% of ICU beds.

In the last 24 hours, the system reports the processing of 6,736 laboratory samples, of which 318 were positive, placing the daily positivity at 7.09% and that of the last four weeks at 6.15%.

3,089,279 laboratory samples have been processed in the country to detect the virus, which is equivalent to 296,529 per million inhabitants.

Of those processed yesterday, 1,618 samples were PCR type and 5,118 antigens.

Total deaths: 4,365 Yesterday

The General Directorate of Epidemiology notified two new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,365 patients due to the disease.