Get out your umbrella! rain is expected today

Get out your umbrella! rains expected today // External source

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that a weak trough is observed in the middle and lower levels of the troposphere over Puerto Rico will combine with the prevailing wind from the east/northeast.

This will slightly increase the humidity for scattered showers with gusty winds.

Especially in the afternoon until the early evening hours, towards the north, northeast, southeast, and the Central Cordillera. Possible wind gusts.

This Monday, a slight increase in scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms is forecast.

Mainly in the afternoon until the early evening hours over the north, northeast, southeast, and the Central Mountain Range, due to the approach of a weak trough and the prevailing wind from the east.

Temperatures will be pleasant to cool during the early morning and early afternoon due to the year (winter) and the fresh wind from the east/northeast.

National District: Isolated clouds to medium cloudy at times with passing showers and gusty winds in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo North: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with sporadic showers and wind gusts.

West Santo Domingo: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and wind gusts in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo East: Scattered clouds in the morning with passing showers and wind gusts in the afternoon.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C, minimum between 19 °C and 21 °C.