Luis Abinader: “We have overcome the pandemic”

President Luis Abinader began his second accountability speech by describing the COVID-19 pandemic as an event already overcome.¨

Today, we can say that we have managed to bring the country back to normality; we have overcome the pandemic being an example for the world. Moreover, we are the fastest growing economy in all of Latin America in economic terms.

Today, we have overcome the most severe threat, the pandemic, and we have done it as I said here then; with a health system that resists, that provides coverage to all.

As well as ¨with a massive vaccination program and without leaving any Dominican without the protection of his government.¨

Abinader highlighted that more than 32 billion pesos had been allocated to guarantee vaccination, treatments, diagnostic methods, and everything related to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

¨As well as another 6 billion directed to the most important human resource that directly fights this virus; our doctors and nurses.¨

He indicated that last June, salaries were increased by 30% to all health personnel: doctors, nurses, bioanalysts, and others.

Thanks to these indicators, we have been one of the first countries in the world to eliminate restrictions and move towards normality.

Today, we are the ones who are at the forefront, as we did with the massive vaccination plan and the recommendation of the third dose.