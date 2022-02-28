20 Dominicans are stranded in Ukraine

Santo Domingo.- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, revealed that some 20 Dominicans, including 15 adults and five minors, are stranded in Ukraine after the start of the war.

He reported that the Dominican government manages the departure of his compatriots through its diplomatic missions in Germany, Russia, Turkey and other nearby countries.

“In Ukraine, there are approximately 20 Dominicans, about 15 adults and five minors, and our embassies in Germany, Russia, Turkey, and all surrounding countries are working, they are in contact with them. They are making every possible effort to achieve their departure.”

He reported that the countries of the Schengen area have agreed to receive Dominicans for humanitarian reasons, even if they do not have a visa.