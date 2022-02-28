264 new coronavirus cases reported; positivity is below 5%.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported 264 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 and no deaths, according to bulletin number 711.

In the last 24 hours, no samples corresponding to the ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) were processed. A total of 7,335 antigenic tests were performed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 3,115,197 samples have been taken, equivalent to 298,148 per million people.

Health authorities reported that the positivity of the last four weeks stands at 5.41% and the daily positivity at 3.60%.

Currently, there are only 1,866 active cases. The provinces of La Altagracia, Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional and Hermanas Mirabal have the highest number of cases.

Hospital occupancy

Some 144 patients occupy the beds assigned for Covid-19, for 6% of the 2,373 beds.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU), there are 40 patients, for 7% of the 585 beds available in the system.

While 31 affected patients have ventilators, equivalent to 7% of the 469 in the country for the disease.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities.

The official statistical document that compiles these data indicates that 23.17% of the deaths were due to hypertension, while 14.49% were due to diabetes.

Meanwhile, 1,830 pregnant women affected by the coronavirus and 2,297 health care workers have been affected to date.