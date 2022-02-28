Dominican leader sends 7 generals packing

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader yesterday retired two generals from the Air Force and five from the Army through decree 101-22, all with the corresponding pension.

Through various decrees released yesterday, Major General Elvis Marcelino Féliz Pérez was placed in retirement, along with Brigadier General Víctor Ángel Reynoso Hidalgo, both of the Air Force.

Meanwhile, through articles 2 to 6, the brigadier generals of the Army Elvis Antonio Almonte Santana and Santo Domingo Guerrero Clase were promoted to the rank of major general and placed in retirement.

Brigadier generals Manuel S. Nadal Rosa, Milton de Jesús Frías Gómez and Audry Andrés Ortiz López were also promoted to the rank of major general.

The reasons stated in the decree for placing three of these general officers on retirement status was seniority in service, and in the case of the other three, seniority in rank.