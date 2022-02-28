On the last day of February the downpours will continue

Santo Domingo, DR

The incidence of a trough over the national territory will cause moderate rains at the local level this Monday, February 28, especially over the northeastern, eastern, and Central Cordillera areas.

Likewise, there will be a slight increase in humidity and cloudiness. This was announced by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) in its weather report.

Likewise, Onamet reported that temperatures would remain pleasant and cool, especially towards the country’s interior and in the early hours of the morning.

For tomorrow, Tuesday, the same pattern of scattered rains will continue in the afternoon due to the incidence of the trough. These precipitations will occur, according to the entity, in the provinces of the regions: north, northeast, the eastern plain, as well as the Central Cordillera and the border area.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will oscillate between 28?°C and 30?°C (82-86°F), while the minimum will remain between 19?°C and 21?°C (64-70°F).