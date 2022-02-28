US$29.8M aqueduct launches Dominican Republic’s SW

Santo Domingo.- The National Drinking Water and Sewage Authority (Inapa) called this week for a national public tender estimated at RD$1.13 billion (US$29.8 million), to build an aqueduct in Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, with a view to tourism development that the government promotes in that area of ​​the southwest.

The structure is part of the necessary works for the future deployment of large tourism projects announced by the government, in an area that lacks a drinking water supply and sanitation system, and is located in the provinces with the highest rates of country poverty.

“We only know from the locals and data collected by our technicians that the companies that have settled in the area, to develop mineral extraction projects, have created their own supply systems relying on the surrounding waters (underground or surface) for the usual tasks of their functions and the personnel who worked in them,” says Inapa in the tender specifications.