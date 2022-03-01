Gov. shelters Ukranians near the Dominican capital

The Tony Fernández Foundation, which the former Dominican Major League player directed until his death, announced Monday that it will host several tens of thousands of Ukrainian tourists stranded in the Dominican Republic due to the war between that country and Russia.

The tourists will be temporarily housed in the sports complex that the foundation administered in the province of El Seibo, the legal representative of that entity, Aníbal Féliz, told Efe.

“We hope to welcome the first group of about 100 people, including children, who are part of the tourists from Ukraine who have completed their stay in the hotels in Punta Cana and Bávaro (east) and have no money and cannot use their credit cards as a result of the armed conflict”, affirmed the directive.