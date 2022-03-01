Dominican Republic active general is kept in jail

Santo Domingo.- The judges of the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District decided this Monday to maintain the pretrial detention of three accused in the Coral 5G case, among them, Maj. General Juan Carlos Torres Robiou .

In the appeal hearing, judges Pedro Sánchez (president), Daniel Nolasco and July Tamariz, who also review measures against José Manuel Rosario Pirón and Colonel Yehudy Blandesmil Guzmán Alcántara, determined that the defendants did not provide sufficient evidence to vary the measure of 18 months in prison they are serving at Najayo prison, San Cristóbal.

The defendants in the fraud case will have a mandatory review of their status on March 14.