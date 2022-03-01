Prominent journalist calls it quits after 50 years

Santo Domingo.- Prominent journalist, writer and composer Huchi Lora announced on Tuesday his retirement from directing the television program El Día, which airs Monday through Friday on Telesistema channel 11.

“The journalist must be learning everything and reading until the last, therefore, we start working at four in the morning and they have recommended that I have to stop doing that.”.

Lora, who had been on the news program for 25 years, said he will participate with comments two or three times a week.