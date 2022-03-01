The decline in those interested in receiving vaccines persists

Santo Domingo, DR

Empty chairs are welcome, although with a staff willing to collaborate and attend to those who will take their rigorous dose against Covid-19.

That was the atmosphere yesterday at the inoculation station at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center in the capital.

The same situation was observed at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), which has become customary in the different positions to immunize against the virus.

Arsenia Lugo, who works as a supervisor of the Vacúnate RD program located in the house of high studies, made a call “for assistance, for those who have not yet been inoculated, come to get their doses.”

At the Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (UNPHU), a slow flow of patients is also observed. The doctor in charge of the center, Martha Tejeda, stated that “today (yesterday) the flow has been a bit slow and mostly men.”

While several people were seen at the Ministry of Public Health not to get vaccinated but to have access to PCR or rapid tests.

The decrease in attendance at the different points dedicated to vaccination is an open secret, which leads citizens to question whether some of these will be closed permanently.

The possible closure of the Attribution centers

Lugo and Tejeda declared that closing the coronavirus vaccination centers due to low attendance is a measure that corresponds to the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health.