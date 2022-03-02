Dominican Gov. will provide aid to Ukrainian tourists

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Government spokesman Homero Figueroa, reported that the government will provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian tourists stranded in the country.

In addition, he notified that President Luis Abinader, will receive the honorary consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivn, on Wednesday.

“The Dominican Government will provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian tourists stranded in the country. The @MITUR_RD is preparing a solution to house them. In addition, the president @luisabinader will receive the honorary consul Ilona Oleksandrivna tomorrow, Wednesday at 3:30 pm,” he wrote