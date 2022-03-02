Official says electric buses are in the offing

Santo Domingo.- The Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (Omsa) implement, with the help of international institutions and the country, a corridor along Independencia Avenue only with electric buses.

The information was released by the director of the entity, Radhamés González, who reported that they are in dialogue with the French Development Agency (FDA) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), as well as institutions such as the National Institute of Land Transit and Transportation (Intrant), of government advisors.

Similarly, he advanced conversations with electric charging companies and with Edesur, in order to study the possibilities of using electric buses in the service they offer to citizens.