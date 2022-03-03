Carnival, circus, music and theater

This first weekend of March presents a varied entertainment billboard in different scenarios, including the National Carnival Parade next Sunday, March 6, on the Malecón in Santo Domingo starting at 2:00 in the afternoon.

As for the theater, at 8:30 tonight and tomorrow, Friday, the musical “In The Heights” will be presented in the main hall of the National Theater, directed by Waddys Jáquez and starring Javier Grullón. Prices from RD$2,000 to RD$3,300.

On the same Friday, March 4, Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, at the theater bar, Xiomara Rodríguez delights the audience with the monologue “The Extraordinary Things” from 9:00 at night. Tickets at RD$1,000.

While the Ravelo room has the play “Your best enemy” on Saturday at 8:30 and Sunday at 6:30 pm Admission: RD$1,000.

And to celebrate International Women’s Day in advance, Mabel de León, Vickiana, Ileana Reynoso, Anahay, Ruth La Cantante, and Johanna Almánzar sing at the Barceló Santo Domingo hotel, starting at 11:00 pm Friday.

Tickets: RD$1,000 and RD$2,000.

The Canarian singer Braulio García says goodbye “for now” to the Dominican stages on Saturday at the Hard Rock Café in Santo Domingo, with tickets from RD$2,000 to RD$5,000.

That same night the salsero Yiyo Sarante sings at the Sansoucí Convention Center for RD$1,000.

While the famous Circo Soleil continues its functions in the Downtown of Punta Cana, this same tourist pole receives the Mexican Alejandro Fernández this Saturday.

They will deploy security in the 2022 National Carnival Parade

In collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Culture will deploy an extensive security device to guarantee the physical integrity of those attending the 2022 National Carnival Parade, which will be held next Sunday, March 6, on the boardwalk in Santo Domingo.

This device will be made up of seven security agencies and four relief agencies, which will integrate some 800 agents belonging to the country’s different military and police bodies in the tasks of surveillance and protection of citizens.