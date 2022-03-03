Dominican Republic ‘Discovery’ cybercrime nabs 100

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry released the names of those arrested during the execution of Operation Discovery, a network that it affirms was dedicated to cybercrime through call centers.

The people were arrested during simultaneous raids carried out in Santiago, La Vega, Puerto Plata and Santo Domingo. Raids were also made in New York, United States.

According to a press release the detainees were eight men, although the same entity said that the number of those involved “continues to grow” and unofficially it is said that they have already made at least 100 arrests.

The names of those arrested revealed by the Public Ministry are: Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Daria), Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba, Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvula) and David Antonio Guzmán Javier.