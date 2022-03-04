Dominican president asks the opposition to think of the future

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, clarified to the parties that refused to discuss a new constitutional reform that the only thing he seeks is to add that the Justice Ministry be permanently independent

During a meeting at the Economic and Social Council (CES), the parties of the Dominican Liberation (PLD), Force of the People (FP) and Dominican Revolutionary (PRD) refused a constitutional reform proposal made by the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

“I reiterate and ask them (the parties) to think about their country, to think about their children, to think about the next generations that we do not want public ministries that are contaminated, that are armed with any interest or with a political objective. What is best for the entire country is that this Public Ministry really exists,” said the president this Thursday as he left an activity in Boca Chica.

Abinader also said that he hopes that an independent Justice Ministry creates fear for those who commit acts of corruption and that citizens know that there is a system of consequences