Dominican Republic sting nets a record 60 scammers

Santo Domingo.- Operation Discovery, through which more than 60 people were arrested for their links to a powerful international network dedicated to extorting US citizens, constitutes an unprecedented operation in terms of transnational crimes, assured the Santiago prosecutor, Osvaldo Bonilla.

While the operations continued, yesterday the Public Ministry worked on the vetting of the detainees to prosecute in court the main sponsors of this criminal modality.

Unofficially, it has been said that some of the defendants could be extradited to face justice in the United States.

Of those arrested, so far only eight have been identified. They are Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Daria), Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Billete), Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba, Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or or the Valve), and David Antonio Guzmán Javier.