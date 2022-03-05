Covid-19 indicators collapse; only 156 infections

All covid-19 indicators have collapsed in the last 24 hours; it can be verified in bulletin number 715.

The document issued by the Directorate of Epidemiology reports only 142 admissions with covid-19 in general, representing 6%.

Likewise, 30 beds out of the 585 intended for intensive care were occupied, equivalent to 5%.

In terms of ventilators for critically ill patients, 25 out of 469 were occupied yesterday, representing 5%.

These are the lowest indicators during the history of the disease.

So far in the pandemic, the system has accumulated a record of 4,370 deaths, 23.16% had hypertension, and 14% had diabetes as a comorbidity.

Active cases are registered as of today 1,689; out of a total registered of 575,592, 569,533 affected have been recovered, and 2,559,182 have been discarded.

Risk groups

Currently, the risk groups remain the same as they have been since the beginning: health personnel, pregnant women, and young people under 20 years of age.

There have been affected 2,298 health care workers, 1,831 pregnant women, 66,502 children under 20 years of age.

In addition to people with comorbidities, 23.16% with hypertension, and 14.49% died with diabetes.

Propeep: more than 5,000 people affiliated to Senasa this year in Inclusion Days

The Directorate of Strategic Projects and Special Programs of the Presidency (Propeep) has integrated more than 5,700 poor people to the National Health Insurance (Senasa) so far this year, through the social inclusion days carried out by the entity throughout the national territory.

Likewise, 4,400 older adults have applied for a state solidarity pension, which seeks to contribute to dignifying the life of the elderly.

Neney Cabrera, minister in charge of Propeep, said that thanks to the accompaniment of Senasa and the National Council for the Aging Person (CONAPE), they have been able to impact positively with these services more than 10,000 people living in conditions of vulnerability.